Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$9.96

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at C$897,918.55. Insiders purchased 41,910 shares of company stock valued at $290,434 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.30. 562,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

