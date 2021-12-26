Analysts Set Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target at $10.50

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 493,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44. Markforged has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

