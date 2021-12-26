Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €100.03

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($112.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($125.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($96.85) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

GXI traded down €1.45 ($1.63) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €83.35 ($93.65). 67,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €75.60 ($84.94) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($111.69).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

