Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $15.79

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 398,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,893. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

