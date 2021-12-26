Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. Xylem has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

