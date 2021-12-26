Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 43.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 1,121,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

