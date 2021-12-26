Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.96. 621,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,535. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

