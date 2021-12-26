Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 76,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 177.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

