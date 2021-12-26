Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

