Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $415.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.88 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 783,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,000. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 233,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

