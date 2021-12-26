Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,289. Veru has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $503.39 million, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Veru by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Veru by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

