Analysts Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $302.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.62 million and the highest is $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 315,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,137. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

