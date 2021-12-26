Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.45 Million

Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $738.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.79 million and the highest is $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 720,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

