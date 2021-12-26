Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 345,276 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Analog Devices worth $313,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

