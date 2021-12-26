Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $182.64 million and $1.43 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 230,183,865 coins and its circulating supply is 193,384,140 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.