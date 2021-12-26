AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $2.29 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $2,760,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.