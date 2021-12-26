Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,438.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.