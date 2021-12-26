AMATEN (AMA) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, AMATEN has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $150.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

