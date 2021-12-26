Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

AAP stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average of $215.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

