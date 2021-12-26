Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$19.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.43.

ALS has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.18. 18,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,662. The firm has a market cap of C$710.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.52. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.36 and a 12 month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.