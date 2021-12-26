Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 642,840 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 642,840 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. 4,625,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.