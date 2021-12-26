Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $34.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,262.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,564.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.73 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

