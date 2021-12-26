Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,942.85. 690,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,916.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,787.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

