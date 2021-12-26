Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

