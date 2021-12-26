Alta Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $101.31. 3,110,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

