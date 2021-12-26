Alphr finance Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $332,013.53 and approximately $6,867.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.44 or 0.08051588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,160.95 or 0.99834677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

