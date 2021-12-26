Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

