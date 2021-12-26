Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,954 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

