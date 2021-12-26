Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $297.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $298.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.