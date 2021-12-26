Allworth Financial LP Invests $305,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $203.91 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.