Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 432,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $71.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

