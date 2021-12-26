Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $73,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.57. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

