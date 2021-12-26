Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.69.

ALLK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

