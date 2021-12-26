AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 169,179 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in General Electric by 106.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 268,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 138,377 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

