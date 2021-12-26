AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,532 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,823,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

