AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.