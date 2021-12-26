AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

