Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $133,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

