Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran Sells 4,000 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

