ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 176,962 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,173,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 2.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after buying an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.54. 1,593,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.