Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,990. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

