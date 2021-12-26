Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 11,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

