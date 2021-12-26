Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

