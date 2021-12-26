AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.