9,330 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WH opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

