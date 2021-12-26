6,924 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGR opened at $66.43 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock worth $859,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

