6,900 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 341,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after acquiring an additional 312,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,393,000 after buying an additional 925,470 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $35.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

