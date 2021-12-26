65,063 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

