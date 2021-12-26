6 Meridian Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

