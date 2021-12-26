6 Meridian Has $237,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AON were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 452.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

